* Won buoyed by weak dlr, exporters' dollar selling -analyst * KOSPI jumps on firm U.S. stocks SEOUL, Jan 26 The South Korean won firmed to a 11-week high early on Thursday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies weighed on the dollar. The won was at 1,158.9 as of 0237 GMT, up 0.6 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,166.0. It hit a high of 1,156.0, the strongest since Nov. 10, 2016. "Local exporters' dollar-selling is also boosting the won amid broad dollar weakness," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung said market players will watch the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the month, an event likely to be an inflection point for the greenback. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho advised on Thursday authorities would watch the exchange rate closely, as volatility has been high in recent sessions. South Korean shares rose to a one-week high supported by strong U.S. stocks, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.9 percent at 2,086.21 points. Offshore investors were set to be buyers, purchasing a net 144.1 billion Korean won ($124.46 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc reported on Thursday its best quarterly profit in nearly two years and said it expects favourable market conditions to continue in 2017. The stock rose more then 3 percent. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd continued its rally, rising 1.2 percent to hit a new record-high. Advancing issues far outnumbered declining ones by 504 to 300. March futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.17 point to 109.38. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,158.9 1,166.0 Yen/won 10.2142/01 10.2533 *KTB futures 109.38 109.55 KOSPI 2,086.21 2,066.94 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Addtitional reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)