* KOSPI likely to continue calm trading in near term -analyst * Won calm ahead of U.S. jobs data release SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korean shares and the won moved cautiously early on Friday, staying close to their previous closing levels as investors were in an observant mood ahead of jobs data from the United States later in the global day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,067.19 points as of 0232 GMT. The won stood at 1,146.5 to the dollar, little changed from Thursday's close of 1,146.8. Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities said even after the jobs data, the Kospi is likely to show limited volatility in the near term. "The index movement will be very narrow as investors' expectation about fundamental improvement in the global economy and worries about declines in the IT sector due to profit-taking and Trump's future policies all co-exist in the market," added Cho. A local bank trader told Reuters investors were unlikely to chase the won up aggressively on Friday ahead of the U.S. data and the weekend. The U.S. jobs report will be released hours after South Korean markets are closed. Meanwhile, investors shrugged off special prosecutors' plan to execute a search warrant on President Park Geun-hye's office linked to a political scandal that has engulfed the country. Offshore stock investors were set to be sellers, offloading a net 47 billion won ($41.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.1 percent while LG Display lost more than 2 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 478 to 319. March futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 109.43. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,146.5 1,146.8 Yen/won 10.1796/91 10.1329 *KTB futures 109.43 109.43 KOSPI 2,067.19 2,071.01 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Yena Park)