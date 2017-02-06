* Won highest since U.S. presidential election * Won could suddenly plunge from other risks - analyst * KOSPI slightly firmer; bank shares rise SEOUL, Feb 6 The South Korean won raced to a near three-month high early on Monday, as the dollar sagged after U.S. employment data disappointed, with wages barely rising despite strong job growth. The won was quoted at 1,137.7 against the dollar as of 0247 GMT, up 0.9 percent from Friday's close of 1,147.6. It was the strongest level since Nov. 9, 2016, when Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election in a stunning victory. The dollar pulled back on expectations the Federal Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest rates next month, and also on a lack of progress over expected U.S. fiscal stimulus. Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Futures, said market players seemed to be focusing more on details such as wages from the U.S. economic data, which barely notched a rise in January, but warned about the won's volatile trend. "The won could possibly show a sudden drop in the near term as there still remain many risks from political issues at home, the Federal Reserve's pending rate hikes, and also Trump's future fiscal policies. The currency's movement is likely to remain volatile until as late as April," Kim added. South Korean shares also strengthened and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,078.64 points. Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a net 32.7 billion won ($28.74 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. South Korean bank shares were buoyed on news that Trump issued an order on bank financial regulations in the United States last week. KB Financial Group Inc rose as much as 2.3 percent and Hana Financial Group Inc 2.4 percent, both touching their highest in 52 weeks. Advancers outnumbered decliners 455 to 343. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.09 point to 109.50. 0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,137.7 1,147.6 Yen/won 10.1156/10 10.1233 *KTB futures 109.50 109.41 KOSPI 2,078.64 2,073.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)