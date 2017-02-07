* Political woes from EU pressuring won * Won unlikely to fall beyond mid-1,140 level -analyst SEOUL, Feb 7 The South Korean won fell early on Tuesday as investors backed off, thinking that the currency has firmed enough for the short-term while political anxieties stemming from the European Union also pressured the currency. The won stood at 1,141.4 as of 0219 GMT, down 0.3 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,137.9. France far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday pledged to fight against globalisation and for France to leave the European Union. She took the lead in a poll on voting intentions for the first round of the upcoming presidential election. "The greenback is trying to rebound from recent losses as demand for safe-haven assets returned due to political woes from the EU," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added, however, it will be hard for the dollar to push the won below the mid-1,140 level because other uncertainties such as the Federal Reserve's future rate hikes and U.S. President Donald Trump's policies persist in the market. South Korean shares were flat amid the absence of market momentum. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,075.19 points. Offshore investors were expected to be sellers, offloading a net 63.9 billion Korean won ($55.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose nearly 1 percent after the company was said to have submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business. Samsung Electronics lost 1.5 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 440 to 354. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.11 point to 109.60. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,141.4 1,137.9 Yen/won 10.2054/49 10.1440 *KTB futures 109.60 109.49 KOSPI 2,075.19 2,077.66 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)