* Won trading range expected at 1,130-1,160 next week -analyst * KOSPI lifted by strong Wall Street SEOUL, Feb 10 The South Korean won fell to a one-week low early on Friday as the dollar regained strength after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce plans for tax reform, expected to reduce taxation for individuals and businesses. The won stood at 1,152.2 as of 0216 GMT, down 0.6 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,145.8. It touched 1,154.5, its lowest since Feburary 2. The won was set to end the week down, snapping five consecutive weeks of gains. "Every comment made by Trump is significantly affecting financial markets," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. Park added that the investors are waiting for Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's summit later in the day and U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer's speech on Saturday, although bigger focus will be on the summit. "The won's trading range will be 1,130-1,160 in coming week," Park said. Meanwhile, South Korean shares were largely supported by a strong Wall Street, buoyed by Trump's comments on his tax plans. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,076.77 points. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers and sold 49.7 billion Korean won ($43.15 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 3.8 percent on foreign selling. LG Chem Ltd rose 2.5 percent, and Lotte Fine Chemical Co Ltd 1.4 percent, lifting the sub-index for chemicals more than 1 percent. Declining issues and advancing ones were almost even by 389 to 384. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 109.48. 0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,152.2 1,145.8 Yen/won 10.1236/38 10.1511 *KTB futures 109.48 109.53 KOSPI 2,076.77 2,065.88 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)