* Analysts see uncertainties over the won's next movement * KOSPI hurt by offshore stock selling SEOUL, Feb 14 The South Korean won edged up against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the global day. The won looked set for a gain for the first time in three days, and was up 0.2 percent at 1,149.2 as of 0247 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,152.0. The currency has strengthened 5.1 percent against the dollar this year on the back of improving exports and as the greenback lost some steam. Traders are focused on Yellen's testimony for clues to the pace of the U.S. central bank's interest rate increases. "It's unlikely that Yellen would suddenly turn hawkish and change the whole trend, but her speech may have a selective effect on currencies according to how the investors interpret it," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. South Korean shares were little changed, with foreign selling offset by local buying. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,076.76 points. Foreign investors were expected to be net sellers, offloading 75.5 billion Korean won ($65.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Web portal Naver lost more than 3 percent, hurt by foreign selling, whereas steelmaker Posco rose nearly 2 percent, supported by foreign buying. Decliners and advancers were nearly even. March futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.02 point to 109.50. 0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,149.2 1,152.0 Yen/won 10.1020/73 10.0977 *KTB futures 109.50 109.52 KOSPI 2,076.76 2,078.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)