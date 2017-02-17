* Won sentiment hit as corruption probe may widen - analyst * Companies linked to Samsung Group ease; but Hotel Shilla rises SEOUL, Feb 17 The South Korean won edged down early on Friday as markets turned more jittery after Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye. The won stood at 1,144.6 against the dollar as of 0211 GMT, down 0.3 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,141.5. Lee's arrest is hurting overall market sentiment as some investors see this potentially affecting other conglomerates as the probe unfolds, according to Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Futures. "What's important for the won's movement now is whether the market participants regard Lee's arrest as a start of a crisis for other conglomerates or just as one part of this huge political scandal," said Kim. South Korean shares also weakened following Lee's arrest as Samsung Group shares declined and foreign investors sold local equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,078.59 points. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell as much as 1.8 percent while Samsung C&T Corp dropped nearly 4 percent. Meanwhile, Hotel Shilla Co Ltd , headed by Lee Boo-jin the sister of Jay Y. Lee, jumped as much as 8.2 pct immediately after opening, its biggest daily gain since August 2015. Some analysts expect Lee to play a bigger role in the group if there is a significant leadership vacuum. Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 92.8 billion won ($81.1 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Decliners outnumbered advancers 404 to 361. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.55. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,144.6 1,141.5 Yen/won 10.0882/0935 10.0732 *KTB futures 109.55 109.54 KOSPI 2,078.59 2,081.84 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)