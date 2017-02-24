* Won could possibly firm through 1,130 in near term -analyst * KOSPI set to snap 4-day gaining streak SEOUL, Feb 24 The South Korean won rose to a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, and was on track for a fourth consecutive day of gains as the dollar pulled back on perceived lack of progress on the Trump administration's promised tax reforms. The won stood at 1,132.6 against the dollar as of 0254 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,137.3. It reached as high as 1,131.7, its strongest level since November 9, 2016. New U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that any policy steps the Trump administration takes would likely have a limited impact this year and told CNBC that he wanted to see tax reform passed before Congress' August recess. That was in line with comments by other politicians over the past month, but disappointed some investors expecting a quicker timeline on tax reforms. "What Mnuchin said yesterday disappointed investors who were betting on a strong dollar," said Paik Seokhyun, an analyst at Shinhan Bank. He said the won could possibly strengthen past the 1,130 level soon as the dollar may remain relatively quiet in the near term. South Korean shares were set to snap four straight sessions of gains on selling by foreign investors and local institutions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,097.43 points. Offshore investors offloaded 30.3 billion won ($26.75 million)worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions sold 10 billion Korean won worth near mid-session. The sub-index for electric and electronics shares fell nearly 2 percent as market heavy Samsung Electronics dropped 1.9 percent and SK Hynix more than 4 percent. Samsung said earlier on Friday it will strengthen controls for financial support made to third-parties, after its vice chairman was arrested in a graft scandal that could topple South Korea's president. Decliners outnumbered advancers 461 to 321. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 109.53. 0254 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.6 1,137.3 Yen/won 10.0240/62 10.0523 *KTB futures 109.53 109.49 KOSPI 2,091.53 2,107.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)