* N.Korea tensions pressuring won amid dollar strength - analyst * Further decline in won seen unlikely * KOSPI highest since April 2015 on strong foreign demand SEOUL, April 25 The South Korean won slipped early on Tuesday morning as worries over North Korea grew among investors after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.N. Security Council should be prepared to impose new sanctions on North Korea. Top Trump administration officials will also hold a meeting at the White House on the situation in Pyongyang. The won stood at 1,132.3 against the dollar as of 0231 GMT, down 0.2 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,129.9. "High tensions between the Trump administration and the North are pushing the greenback up amid slight dollar strength in the global market," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. "But further drops are unlikely unless there is an additional provocation from North Korea today," said Jeong. Jeong added that investors were also keeping an eye on dividend-related flows. Meanwhile, South Korean shares rose to a 2-year high as foreign investors snapped up stocks on robust earnings hopes. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,183.38 points after touching its highest level since April 24 of 2015. Offshore investors purchased a net 217.4 billion won ($192.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index. Chipmaker SK Hynix shares weakened despite its record-high quarterly income as investors took profits. The company said its first-quarter operating profit more than quadrupled from a year earlier on strong demand for memory chips. Shares of Amorepacific dropped more than 4 percent on its weaker-than-expected March-quarter earnings. Advancers outnumbered decliners 458 to 313. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.39. 0231 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.3 1,129.9 Yen/won 10.2825/08 10.3241 *KTB futures 109.39 109.38 KOSPI 2,183.38 2,173.74 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)