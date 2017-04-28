* Trump comments understood as a protectionist signal -analyst * Doubtful on won's downward trend yet -analyst * KOSPI erases earlier gains SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won and shares retreated on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters he would either renegotiate or terminate a free trade deal with Seoul. A high-ranking South Korean official said the government is adopting a "wait and see" stance, having not yet received any formal request for a renegotiation. "Talk and actual policy are different," the official at the finance ministry, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. The won stood at 1,132.6 against the dollar as of 0237 GMT, down 0.2 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,130.1. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surrendered modest early gains and was down 0.1 percent at 2,208.00 points. "Trump's such negative comments about the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries can be understood as a sign of protectionism, pressuring the local currency," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added, however, that it was too early to tell if the won would extend its losses against the dollar, noting there is still much uncertainty over U.S. fiscal policies including tax cuts and reforms which are weighing on the greenback. Offshore investors were poised to snap a six-day buying streak, offloading a net 40.8 billion Korean won ($36.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 555 to 229. The sub-index for transportation equipment was down 1.x percent with Hyundai Motor drop as much as 2.4 percent and Hyundai Mobis down 1.3 percent. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped to hit record high, gaining as much as 4.5 percent, on hopes of strongest quarterly earnings ever for April-June period. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gain 0.01 point to 109.46. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.6 1,130.1 Yen/won 10.1880/25 10.1604 *KTB futures 109.46 109.45 KOSPI 2,208.00 2,209.46 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)