* Won edges up; needs stronger momentum for further rise -analyst * KOSPI rebounds after sharp loss in prior session * Foreign investors set to snap 4-day buying spree SEOUL, May 11 Hopes that expansionary fiscal policies from the government of newly elected President Moon Jae-In would boost the economy pushed up the South Korean won , while global risk sentiment strengthened on a rise in oil prices, further supporting the currency. The won was quoted at 1,128.0 against the dollar as of 0246 GMT, up 0.7 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,135.8. The risk-on mood also drove a rebound in South Korean shares after Wednesday's sharp losses, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.9 percent at 2,289.74 points. Min Gyeong-won, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures, noted market participants' expectations for expansionary fiscal policy, but added: "While the market is betting on stronger won, there has to be a decisive momentum in the market for the currency to rise past the 1,130 level and hold on to the new level," Min said. "Market players' wait-and-see approach to the Federal Reserve's rate movements for the year is holding the dollar, preventing a firm gain by the won." Offshore investors were set to end a four-day buying spell, selling a net 16.8 billion Korean won ($14.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. But LG Electronics gained over 3 percent, helped by foreign buying, while shares of Samsung SDI rose 4.2 percent on tech sector optimism. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 474 to 323. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 109.23. 0246 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.0 1,135.8 Yen/won 9.8708/01 9.8955 *KTB futures 109.23 109.20 KOSPI 2,292.59 2,170.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)