* Global economic data, U.S. political risks eyed -analyst * KOSPI flat on profit-taking * Foreign investors selling stocks for four straight sessions SEOUL, May 17 The South Korean won edged down early on Wednesday as investors took profits after currency hit six-week high a day earlier. The won was quoted at 1,118.7 to the dollar as of 0229 GMT, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,116.0. Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures said that the won seems to be making technical movements amid the absence of any decisive market momentum. "Markets' focus should be on economic data from the global economy and political turmoil going on in the United States," added Jeong. The dollar was broadly weaker following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the agency's investigation into ties between former White House national security adviser and Russia, raising questions whether there had been any attempt to obstruct justice. South Korean shares were also flat due to profit-taking among investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,189.37 points. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers for four straight sessions, offloading 24.9 billion Korean won ($22.26 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Lotte Shopping rose more than 4 percent while Amorepacific gained nearly 2 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 460 to 344. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 109.38. 0229 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,118.7 1,116.0 Yen/won 9.9360/387 9.8564 *KTB futures 109.38 109.31 KOSPI 2,189.37 2,195.33 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)