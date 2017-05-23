* Market's main focus on May Fed meeting minutes release * KOSPI's upward trend to continue for a while -analyst (Adds KOSPI hitting record high) SEOUL, May 23 South Korean shares hit record highs on Tuesday as domestic institutions stepped up buying, though investors were cautious in case minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting raise the possibility of a near term hike in U.S. interest rates . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to a record 2,323.71 points as of 0334 GMT. The Fed minutes will be released on Wednesday. "Market participants are wondering whether the minutes would change the possibility of a Fed June rate hike as U.S. first-quarter GDP was weaker than forecasts," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities. Kim expected South Korean stocks would extend their gains for some time. Domestic institutions were set to be net buyers, purchasing 201.7 billion won ($179.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while offshore investors were marginally net sellers. Shares of Netmarble Games rebounded over 2 percent on bargin hunting after three sessions of losses. S-Oil rose nearly 3 percent and SK Innovation 1.8 percent on global oil price rise. Advancers outnumbered decliners 513 to 275. Meanwhile, the won weakened as investors' appetite for safe-haven assets grew following a suspected terrorist attak killed at least 19 people in the English city of Manchester. The won stood at 1,121.7 against the dollar, down 0.3 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,118.6. June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 109.43. 0334 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,121.7 1,118.6 Yen/won 10.0872/54 10.0164 *KTB futures 109.43 109.44 KOSPI 2,323.71 2,304.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)