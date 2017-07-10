FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
S.Korea won rises focusing on U.S. wage lag, stocks steady
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
July 10, 2017 / 2:40 AM / a day ago

S.Korea won rises focusing on U.S. wage lag, stocks steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Won gains despite upbeat U.S. jobs data
    * Market focus on BOK's economic forecast adjustment on
Thursday

    SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - The South Korean won       
strengthened against the greenback early on Monday despite
higher-than-expected jobs growth in the United States as traders
focused more on the sluggish wage gains.             
    The won            was quoted at 1,150.6 as of 0220 GMT, up
0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,154.3.
    "Currencies in developing countries, including won, seem to
be reacting more to the lagging wages whereas their counterparts
in developed countries (reacted) more to big increase in
payrolls," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana
Financial Investment.
    Kim added that the won would continue to move in a narrow
range for most of the week until Thursday, when the Bank of
Korea's policy meeting is being held.
    "After adjusted economic growth forecast from the BOK comes
out, which will probably be higher than before, more offshore
investors will come in and the won is likely to become even
stronger." 
    South Korean shares were slightly higher, with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         up 0.2 percent at
2,385.24 points.
    Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
22.2 billion Korean won ($19.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session. 
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics             rose 1.3
percent while LG Electronics             fell 2.3 percent. Both
released earnings guidance for the second-quarter on Friday.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 558 to 245.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.04 point to 109.08. 
    
                       0220 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,150.6       1,154.3
 Yen/won             10.0789/32       10.1212
 *KTB futures            109.08        109.04
 KOSPI                 2,385.24      2,379.87
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.