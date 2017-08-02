FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market Movers
August 2, 2017 / 3:19 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks gain as strong Apple earnings lift techs, won edges down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SK Hynix up over 3 pct, LG Innotek up over 10 pct on Apple
earnings
    * Foreign investors snap 7-day selling streak of KOSPI
shares

    SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up early
on Wednesday as Apple's          strong earnings buoyed domestic
tech stocks on hopes the iPhone maker's fortunes will help boost
their own sales. 
    Apple Inc reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue
on Tuesday, on better-than-expected sales of its iPhones ahead
of the smartphone's 10th-anniversary edition launch later this
year.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.2 percent at 2,427.64 points as of 0315 GMT. 
    "Foreign investors turned to net buyers and are purchasing
tech shares following Apple earnings. There is no market
momentum other than that," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at
Cape Investment & Securities.
    Offshore investors reversed a seven-day selling streak and
purchased a net 52 billion Korean won ($46.30 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session. 
    Shares in memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc             jumped
over 3 percent earlier in the session while LG Innotek
           , whose dual camera is used in iPhones, surged over
10 percent.                          
    Apple's rival Samsung Electronics            , which
supplies some parts used in the iPhone, rose as much as 1.5
percent and was last trading up 0.5 percent. 
    The sub-index for electric and electronics shares        
gained 1 percent.
    Moving in the other direction, Kakao Corp             fell
as much as 5.5 percent, after gaining over 18 percent in the
past three sessions on the popularity of its new bank service.
Global investment bank UBS recommended investors sell the stock,
and said it seemed overvalued.             
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 402 to 364.
    The South Korean won        took a breather as the U.S.
dollar pulled away from recent lows. 
    The won            stood at 1,124.3 against the dollar, down
0.3 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,121.3.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.01 point to 109.31. 
    
                       0315 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,123.3       1,121.3
 Yen/won             10.1805/50       10.1525
 *KTB futures            109.31        109.30
 KOSPI                 2,427.64      2,422.96
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri
Navaratnam)

