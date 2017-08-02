S.Korea stocks gain as strong Apple earnings lift techs, won edges down

* SK Hynix up over 3 pct, LG Innotek up over 10 pct on Apple earnings * Foreign investors snap 7-day selling streak of KOSPI shares SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up early on Wednesday as Apple's strong earnings buoyed domestic tech stocks on hopes the iPhone maker's fortunes will help boost their own sales. Apple Inc reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, on better-than-expected sales of its iPhones ahead of the smartphone's 10th-anniversary edition launch later this year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,427.64 points as of 0315 GMT. "Foreign investors turned to net buyers and are purchasing tech shares following Apple earnings. There is no market momentum other than that," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. Offshore investors reversed a seven-day selling streak and purchased a net 52 billion Korean won ($46.30 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares in memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc jumped over 3 percent earlier in the session while LG Innotek , whose dual camera is used in iPhones, surged over 10 percent. Apple's rival Samsung Electronics , which supplies some parts used in the iPhone, rose as much as 1.5 percent and was last trading up 0.5 percent. The sub-index for electric and electronics shares gained 1 percent. Moving in the other direction, Kakao Corp fell as much as 5.5 percent, after gaining over 18 percent in the past three sessions on the popularity of its new bank service. Global investment bank UBS recommended investors sell the stock, and said it seemed overvalued. Advancers outnumbered decliners 402 to 364. The South Korean won took a breather as the U.S. dollar pulled away from recent lows. The won stood at 1,124.3 against the dollar, down 0.3 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,121.3. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.31. 0315 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,123.3 1,121.3 Yen/won 10.1805/50 10.1525 *KTB futures 109.31 109.30 KOSPI 2,427.64 2,422.96 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri Navaratnam)