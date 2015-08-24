SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares extended their fall to 2 percent to hit a two-year low by midday on Monday, as volatility grew after Chinese shares fell sharply during the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell as much as 2.3 percent to 1,833.57 points, its lowest since July 10, 2013. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)