SEOUL May 19 The daily price movement band for stocks listed on South Korea's two main exchanges will be doubled to 30 percent up or down from June 15, the markets operator said on Tuesday.

The Korea Exchange said in a statement the move, first announced by the government in August without the effective date, was aimed at boosting transactions while reducing the risk of markets being driven by speculative traders. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)