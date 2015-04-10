SEOUL, April 10 The South Korean won cut some of its losses versus the dollar on Friday after Moody's Investors Service changed its ratings outlook for the country to positive from stable.

The ratings agency kept the country's Aa3 issuer rating unchanged.

The won was down 0.1 percent at 1,093.6 per dollar as of 0353 GMT, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent before the announcement. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)