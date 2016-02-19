SEOUL Feb 19 The South Korean government is heightening its wariness over the won's continued weakening against the dollar, a finance ministry told Reuters on Friday.

The comment came as the local currency was set to fall against the greenback for a fourth straight session, trading down 0.6 percent per dollar at 1,235.2 as of 0105 GMT. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)