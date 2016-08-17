BRIEF-INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES
* INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JAN 30 - SEC FILING Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kdJg8f) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 17 Private equity firm MBK Partners, which is looking to sell ING Life Insurance Korea in a deal expected to fetch about $3 billion, will negotiate with potential buyers on an ongoing basis, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Wednesday, citing an unnamed MBK official.
MBK had been expected to receive binding bids for ING Life Korea this week, Yonhap reported earlier on Wednesday.
An MBK official did not have immediate comment when reached by Reuters. A Seoul-based spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley, which is managing the sale for MBK, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.