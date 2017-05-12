SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Zinc TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 South Korea Youngpoong Corp/ $173 --Copper TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 Philippines Glencore Int'l AG/$64 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)