BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Zinc TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 South Korea Youngpoong Corp/ $173 --Copper TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 Philippines Glencore Int'l AG/$64 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate