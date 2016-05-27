SEOUL, May 27 South Korea bought 1,000 tonnes of copper for Aug. 26 arrival but passed on the purchase of 100 tonnes of tin via two tenders that closed on May 26, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website. (www.g2b.go.kr) The tin tender was declined as there was only one bid. Details of the copper purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM 1,000 Glencore Int'l AG Philippines $64 * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at Incheon port. Details of the declined tin tender are as follows: TONNES(M/T) PURITY(pct) PORT 100 min. 99.85 Incheon (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)