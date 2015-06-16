SEOUL, June 17 South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday that it will develop measures for the country's stock market to be included in MSCI's developed markets index.

The fact that it has yet to be included in the index has contributed to an undervaluation of Korea's stock market despite its maturity, Financial Services Commission said in a statement.

The statement did not give the timing or details of the measures.

