SEOUL Feb 19 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of Norwegian nickel via a tender closed on Feb. 17, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website(www.g2b.go.kr).

The Norwegian product will arrive by May 31, and details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT

120 Glencore Int'l AG 300 Incheon

