SEOUL Feb 19 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of Norwegian nickel via a tender closed on Feb. 17, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website(www.g2b.go.kr).
The Norwegian product will arrive by May 31, and details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT
120 Glencore Int'l AG 300 Incheon
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.