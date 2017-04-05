FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea bought 50 tonnes of nickel for June arrival via a tender that closed on Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 50 Norway Glencore Int'l AG/ $600 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The nickel products should arrive by June 20 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung)
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.
