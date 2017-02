SEOUL, June 30 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of Norwegian nickel for September arrival via a tender closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The Norwegian products will arrive by Sept. 30, 2016, and other details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT

120 Glencore Int'l AG $400 Incheon

* Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)