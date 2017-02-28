GENEVA Feb 28 North Korea scorned South Korea's
suggestion on Tuesday that Pyongyang could lose its U.N. seat
because of the use of chemical weapons to assassinate the
half-brother of North Korea's leader in Malaysia.
"North Korea totally rejects the despicable, irresponsible,
impertinent and illogical remarks made by South Korea," North
Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi told the Conference on Disarmament
at the U.N. in Geneva.
"DPRK has never produced or stockpiled or used chemical
weapons and our position is clear. We categorically reject the
assumptions and speculations on the incident in Malaysia."
