SEOUL Dec 16 A group of South Korean thyroid
cancer patients living near nuclear plants have filed the
country's first class action suit against the operator, after an
October court ruling in favour of a plaintiff claiming a link
between radiation and the cancer.
Worries about the safety of nuclear power in the world's
fifth-largest user of the energy source have intensified after a
2012 scandal over the supply of reactor parts with fake security
certificates, as well as the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.
A total of 1,336 plaintiffs, including 301 cancer patients
living near four nuclear plants, and their families, filed the
suit in a court in the southeastern city of Busan against Korea
Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), part of state-run Korea
Electric Power Corp, a statement from a group of
environmental organisations representing the plaintiffs said.
"We hope that the relationship between thyroid cancer and
nuclear power plants will be proved at court so it will make the
government take a full-scale inspection on nuclear energy," Seo
Eun-kyung, a lawyer leading the suit, told Reuters.
The suit seeks 15 million won ($13,800) in compensation for
each patient and between 1 million won and 3 million won for
each family member, an environment group official said.
A KHNP spokesman said the firm believes there is no link
between low-level radiation from nuclear power generation that
is within government guidelines and thyroid cancer, and said the
plaintiffs should have waited until a higher court had ruled on
the earlier case after the verdict was appealed.
In October a district court ordered KHNP to pay 15 million
won to Park Geum-sun in compensation for her thyroid cancer
after she lived about 7.7 kilometres from a nuclear complex for
more than 20 years.
Views on the link between nuclear radiation and cancer are
mixed. The World Health Organisation on its website cites a U.N.
report over the Chernobyl accident that no evidence indicates
living in known high background radiation areas of the world
poses a health risk. (here)
Ye Bu-hae, a 69-year old rice farmer living less than five
kilometres from the Kori nuclear plaint, joined Tuesday's class
action with 66 other thyroid cancer patients in his village,
which is home to 3,000 people.
"After seeing too many thyroid cancer cases and Japan's
tsunami, we have become more and more scared," Ye, whose wife
had surgery for thyroid cancer, told Reuters by phone. "Our
action is for our next generation."
South Korea runs 23 nuclear reactors supplying a third of
its power, and plans 11 more by 2024.
($1 = 1,088.0000 won)
(Additional reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and
Joseph Radford)