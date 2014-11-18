(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say next month at the
earliest, instead of next year)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea hopes to win
sufficient community support to open a long-delayed storage
facility for low and medium level radioactive waste next month
at the earliest, the head of the country's nuclear safety body
said on Tuesday.
The facility in the southeastern city of Gyeongju to store
contaminated clothing and tools has been delayed for years, and
the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission postponed a start-up
earlier this month due to the concerns of residents.
"As experts we consider it safe, but we cannot push our view
by over-ruling opponents so we are evaluating the case
thoroughly," commission Chairman and Chief Regulatory Officer
Lee Un-chul, told Reuters.
"We hope to persuade people by around next month, as some
residents still misunderstand. We want to go smoothly."
Public trust in nuclear power in South Korea, the world's
fifth-largest user of the energy source, has been undermined by
a 2012 safety scandal over the supply of reactor parts with fake
security certificates, along with the 2011 Fukushima crisis in
neighbouring Japan.
Following an inquiry into the scandal, the body that
certifies firms will be monitored by a separate entity, while
penalties relating to faked documents and parts will be hiked
100 times to up to 5 billion won ($4.6 million).
Lee said public trust in the country's nuclear safety body
has improved since the 2012 crisis as it ensures details of
every nuclear incident are disclosed and consults more broadly
with the community, although it still falls short.
"If self-evaluated, our score is only in the fifties,
compared with that in the thirties last year ... we are making
headway as we can correct even the government if it does wrong,"
he said.
In January, Seoul formally adopted a lower target for
nuclear power as a proportion of its energy mix, but still plans
to add 11 more nuclear reactors by 2024 to the 23 that currently
supply a third of the country's power. Last week the nuclear
watchdog approved a new reactor.
Also on Tuesday, a government advisory group said the
country should aim to build a permanent storage facility for
spent nuclear fuel by around 2055.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has around 70 percent, or
nearly 9,000 tonnes, of its used fuel stacked in temporary
storage pools with some sites due to fill by the end of 2016.
($1=1,099.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)