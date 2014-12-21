(Repeated to add byline)
* Operator KHNP says non-critical data over plants leaked
* KHNP to hold drills against cyberattaks on Monday-Tuesday
By Sohee Kim and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 21 Seoul prosecutors have launched an
investigation into a leak of non-critical data at South Korea's
nuclear power operator, the prosecutors' office said on Sunday,
as worries mount about nuclear safety and potential cyberattacks
from North Korea.
An official with the prosecutors' office confirmed media
reports that they had traced the location of an IP address
linked to the leak and had dispatched investigators to the site.
She said she could not comment further on the case while an
investigation was under way, including on whether North Korea
might be behind the leak.
Concern over potential cyberattacks from North Korea has got
worldwide attention since the hacking of computers at Sony
Pictures, which the United States has blamed on
Pyongyang.
North Korea has denied the accusations and called for a
joint investigation into the incident with Washington.
Diagrams of several of South Korea's 23 nuclear reactors
have been posted on a Twitter account since the data leak last
week, which included employees' personal records, blueprints of
nuclear plant equipment, electricity flow charts and estimates
of radiation exposure among local residents. There was no
evidence, however, that the nuclear control systems were
hacked.
Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), operator of the
nuclear plants and part of state-run utility Korea Electric
Power Corp, said it had stepped up its monitoring
and was on a heightened level of alert for cyberattacks.
"We are making utmost efforts, working closely with the
government to assess the data leak at certain nuclear power
plants, which adds to social unease," the nuclear plant operator
KHNP said in a statement on Sunday.
The KHNP said in a separate statement that it will conduct
large-scaled drills at four nuclear power plant complexes
against cyberattacks on Monday and Tuesday.
Worries about nuclear safety in South Korea, which relies on
nuclear reactors for a third of its electricity and is the
world's fifth-largest nuclear power user, have mounted since the
2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and a domestic scandal in 2012
over the supply of reactor parts with fake security
certificates.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TABLE of S.Korea's nuclear reactor status
GRAPHIC on S.Korea nuclear plant
link.reuters.com/qyx92w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Editing by Edmund Klamann, Greg Mahlich)