(Edits, adds expert)
By Meeyoung Cho and Jack Kim
SEOUL Dec 22 Computer systems at South Korea's
nuclear plant operator have been hacked, the company said on
Monday, sharply raising concerns about safeguards around nuclear
facilities in a country that remains technically at war with
North Korea.
The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) and the
government said only "non-critical" data was stolen by the
hackers, and that there was no risk to nuclear installations,
including the country's 23 atomic reactors.
But the hacking was reported as the United States accused
North Korea of a devastating cyberattack on Sony Pictures.
Experts voiced alarm that the controls of the nuclear
reactors could be at risk.
"This demonstrated that, if anyone is intent with malice to
infiltrate the system, it would be impossible to say with
confidence that such an effort would be blocked completely,"
said Suh Kune-yull of Seoul National University.
"And a compromise of nuclear reactors' safety pretty clearly
means there is a gaping hole in national security," said Suh,
who specialises in nuclear reactor design.
The government is investigating but has not said who might
be responsible. In 2013, South Korea accused the North of a
series of cyberattacks on banks and broadcasters. Anti-nuclear
activists in South Korea have also protested against the use of
nuclear power.
South Korea's energy ministry said it was confident that its
nuclear plants could block any infiltration by cyber attackers
that could compromise the safety of the reactors.
"It's our judgment that the control system itself is
designed in such a way and there is no risk whatsoever," Chung
Yang-ho, deputy energy minister, told Reuters by phone.
An official at the country's nuclear plant operator KHNP,
which is part of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp
, told Reuters that the hacking appeared to be the
handiwork of "elements who want to cause social unrest". He said
he had no one specific in mind and did not elaborate.
"It is 100 percent impossible that a hacker can stop nuclear
power plants by attacking them because the control monitoring
system is totally independent and closed," the official said.
They also said they could not verify messages posted by a
Twitter user claiming responsibility for the attacks and
demanding the shutdown of three ageing nuclear reactors by
Thursday. The post also asked for money in exchange for the
leaked data.
The user who was described in the posting as chairman of an
anti-nuclear group based in Hawaii said more documents from the
nuclear operator will be posted if the reactors are not closed.
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)