* Some provisional storage sites will be full from 2016
* Its 23 reactors produce 750 tonnes of spent fuel per year
* Permanent storage site for low-level waste ready but not
yet approved
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Aug 18 South Korea needs to quickly find
additional space where it can store its spent nuclear fuel
because some of its temporary storage capacity will be full by
2016, an independent body that advises the government on nuclear
issues said on Monday.
The country has 23 nuclear reactors supplying about a third
of its power. Seoul has been under pressure to cut its reliance
on nuclear power since late 2012 when safety scandals led to the
temporary shutdown of reactors to replace parts supplied with
fake certificates.
At the end of last year, 13,254 tonnes of spent fuel was
being held in temporary storage at nuclear plants, according to
data from the commission, mostly in water tanks but some in
concrete containers.
Public disquiet over nuclear power and the disposal of spent
fuel has also risen because of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in
Japan after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Spent fuel was
stored in water at the Fukushima plant, too.
As at most nuclear plants in Japan, spent fuel is stored on
site at the Fukushima station high above the ground in reactor
buildings.
In South Korea, a Public Engagement Commission grouping 13
nuclear experts, professors, city council members and an
official from a private environmental watchdog was formally set
up in October 2013 to take account of public opinion on spent
nuclear fuel issues and feed into policy decisions.
Commission Chairman Hong Doo-seung, who has been working on
this topic for 25 years, told Reuters in an interview it was now
urgent to find more storage sites for spent fuel.
"We will have to stop nuclear power generation if we fail to
find additional temporary space, which would be the second-best
option," Hong said.
Efforts to store spent fuel more densely in the temporary
storage would simply earn time and could not be the ultimate
solution, Hong added.
Nuclear plants in the Kori area of Busan city, just over 300
km (190 miles) southeast of Seoul, are forecast to start running
out of storage space from 2016. The country's reactors produce
around 750 tonnes of spent fuel each year.
A permanent disposal site for low- to medium-level
radioactive waste was completed in the city of Gyeongju, 250 km
(155 miles) southeast of Seoul, in June. However, the government
has delayed its start-up for six months pending approval by a
nuclear watchdog.
Hong's commission is due to produce a report on management
options for spent nuclear fuel by the end of this year.
"We are making the utmost effort to conclude by the year-end
but we won't rush it if we find the work is not satisfactory,"
said Hong, a professor of sociology at Seoul National
University.
Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd, fully owned by
state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp,
operates the nuclear power plants.
In January, South Korea formally adopted a lower target for
the proportion of power to be supplied by nuclear plants, but it
still plans to double its nuclear capacity over the next two
decades.
On Friday, President Park Geun-hye called for the creation
of a nuclear safety consultative group in Northeast Asia, given
the high number of nuclear power plants in the region and public
concerns over safety.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Alan Raybould)