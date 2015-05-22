UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL May 22 A South Korean appeals court ordered the release on Friday of a former Korean Air Lines executive convicted after an outburst over the way she had been served macadamia nuts, suspending her jail sentence.
Heather Cho, the daughter of the airline's chairman, was sentenced in February to one year in prison over the Dec. 5 incident at New York's John F. Kennedy airport, where she forced the plane to return to its gate in order to expel the flight's crew chief. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.