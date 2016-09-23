(Adds story link, recasts first paragraph)
SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran rose 112.3 percent in August from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports fell 2.9 percent year on year
to 86.1 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Friday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in August
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015
Crude oil imports 86,146 90,076 88,688
(1,000 b/d) 2,779 2,906 2,861
Oil product demand 79,123 72,008 73,951
(1,000 b/d) 2,552 2,323 2,386
Crude runs 88,890 91,833 88,516
Oil product output 100,328 98,592 99,309
(1,000 b/d) 3,236 3,180 3,204
End-month private oil stocks 93,022 94,511 91,193
Crude oil stocks 29,585 32,461 31,251
Oil product stocks 56,816 55,354 52,444
Oil product exports 39,796 45,983 44,301
Oil product imports 28,733 28,472 23,670
Operation Rate(%) 94.0 97.2 93.6
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015
Saudi Arabia 27,190 30,053 21,760
Kuwait 12,764 16,123 12,672
UAE 8,364 7,646 9,575
Qatar 6,435 9,633 8,570
Iran 8,606 9,024 4,054
Country Jan-Aug 2016 Jan-Aug 2015
Saudi Arabia 212,317 213,250
Kuwait 105,969 92,142
UAE 56,736 63,841
Qatar 61,855 86,165
Iran 65,832 27,727
(Reporting By Jane Chung)