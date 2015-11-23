SEOUL Nov 23 South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran rose 98.8 percent in October from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports rose 12.6 percent year on year to 83.9 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday.

For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in October, based upon the country's customs data:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Crude oil imports 83,874 78,140 74,473 (1,000 b/d) 2,706 2,605 2,402 Oil product domestic demand 73,201 69,110 68,886 (1,000 b/d) 2,361 2,304 2,222 Crude runs 83,064 80,352 77,814 Oil product output 91,851 88,842 88,970 (1,000 b/d) 2,963 2,961 2,870 End-month private oil stocks 86,989 87,532 85,311 Crude oil stocks 30,611 29,931 26,041 Oil product stocks 48,527 50,504 52,124 Oil product exports 40,220 41,835 41,491 Oil product imports 27,638 28,283 29,271 Operation Rate(%) 88.2 88.1 82.6

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in October compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Saudi Arabia 23,343 19,647 22,452 Kuwait 11,216 11,652 13,289 UAE 10,550 9,109 10,288 Qatar 9,151 9,796 9,273 Iran 4,071 5,909 2,048

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-October compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as follows: Country Jan-Oct 2015 Jan-Oct 2014 Saudi Arabia 256,341 240,437 Kuwait 115,010 114,937 Qatar 105,112 80,399 UAE 83,500 90,751 Iran 37,707 36,844

