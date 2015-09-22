(Adds more details) SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran fell 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports rose 3.5 percent to 88.7 million barrels, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday. For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in August based upon the customs data earlier this month: Details of the imports based upon the KNOC data are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 Crude oil imports 88,688 93,504 85,712 (1,000 b/d) 2,861 3,016 2,765 Oil product demand 73,931 68,283 70,830 (1,000 b/d) 2,385 2,203 2,285 Crude runs 88,516 89,677 83,156 Oil product output 99,765 99,025 93,341 (1,000 b/d) 3,218 3,194 3,011 End-month private oil stocks 91,965 94,376 87,335 Crude oil stocks 32,231 32,116 28,016 Oil product stocks 52,263 55,030 52,089 Oil product exports 44,301 43,903 39,006 Oil product imports 23,670 25,698 25,263 Operation Rate(%) 94.0 95.2 88.3 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 Saudi Arabia 21,760 28,356 25,596 Kuwait 12,672 14,015 11,197 UAE 9,575 8,525 13,182 Qatar 8,570 10,910 9,227 Iran 4,054 2,068 4,167 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-August compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as follows: Country Jan-Aug 2015 Jan-Aug 2014 Saudi Arabia 213,350 191,334 Kuwait 92,142 92,027 UAE 63,841 73,501 Qatar 86,165 61,980 Iran 27,727 30,766 (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)