SEOUL, Feb 15 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 125,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in February and March via three spot tenders closed on Feb. 12, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) PORT 25,000 SK Energy $8.01 Ulsan 50,000 Mercuria -$1.0 Ulsan 50,000 Hanwha Corp $1.59 Ulsan (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)