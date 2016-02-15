RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
SEOUL, Feb 15 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 125,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in February and March via three spot tenders closed on Feb. 12, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) PORT 25,000 SK Energy $8.01 Ulsan 50,000 Mercuria -$1.0 Ulsan 50,000 Hanwha Corp $1.59 Ulsan (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: