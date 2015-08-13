SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea granted pardons on Thursday to 6,527 people including Chey Tae-won, chairman of the SK Group, the country's third-largest conglomerate, the justice minister said, citing in part Seoul's efforts to revive a sputtering economy.

Last year, the country's Supreme Court confirmed Chey's four-year prison sentence for embezzlement. He has been in jail since January 2013, serving one of the longest-ever prison terms for a South Korean business leader.

President Park Geun-hye's pardons come as the country is marking the 70 year anniversary of the end of Japan's colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe)