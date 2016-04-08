BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
SEOUL, April 8 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) plans to invest about 1 trillion won ($860 million) in a fund of hedge funds this year, the health ministry said on Friday.
The NPS is the world's third largest pension fund with 512 trillion won ($415 billion) in assets under management as of December.
($1 = 1,160.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017