SEOUL, April 8 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) plans to invest about 1 trillion won ($860 million) in a fund of hedge funds this year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The NPS is the world's third largest pension fund with 512 trillion won ($415 billion) in assets under management as of December.

($1 = 1,160.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)