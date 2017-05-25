SEOUL May 25 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, said on
Thursday it will raise overseas investment to about 40 percent
of assets by 2022, as it continues to diversify investment to
minimise risk.
The NPS, which had 564 trillion won ($504.34 billion) under
management as of February, had 27 percent of assets invested
overseas as at the end of 2016.
The fund, which estimates assets of $2.2 trillion by 2043,
said in a statement it aims to have about 45 percent of assets
invested in stocks, 45 percent in bonds, and at least 10 percent
in alternative investments, such as real estate, by 2022.
It also forecast assets to reach 655.7 trillion won by 2018,
with local stocks, local bonds, foreign stocks, foreign bonds
and alternative investments making up 18.7 percent, 47.1
percent, 17.7 percent, 4 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.
NPS' Investment Management organisation, which has seen a
wave of resignations by fund managers as its headquarters moved
to a city 200 km (125 miles) from the capital Seoul in February,
said on Wednesday it named new managers in overseas alternative
investment and stocks.
($1 = 1,118.3000 won)
