UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will work to ensure South Korea's top conglomerate avoids becoming involved in scandals such as the current influence-peddling allegations surrounding President Park Geun-hye.
Lee and eight other heads of domestic conglomerates are testifying at a parliament hearing on whether Park or a friend of the president pressured them to give money to non-profit foundations for preferential treatment.
He said Samsung Group did not give financial support to foundations in order to get something in return.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources