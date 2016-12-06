SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Group leader and founding family heir Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will move to abolish the conglomerate's future strategy office in response to criticism about the office's role in the group's business operations.

Lee, speaking at a parliamentary hearing, did not commit to a timetable.

The future strategy office is a key organ within Samsung Group, responsible for major decisions such as acquisitions or entering new businesses. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)