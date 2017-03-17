(Adds details, background)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, March 17 Denmark will extradite to
South Korea the daughter of the central figure in an
influence-peddling scandal that led to the ouster of its
president, the Danish public prosecutor said on Friday, but her
lawyer said she will fight the order in court.
South Korea has been thrown into political turmoil by the
widening corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving
former President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil, and
will now gear up for an early May election to choose a successor
for Park.
Chung Yoo-ra, a 20-year-old dressage rider and daughter of
Choi, "is to be extradited for the purpose of prosecution in her
home country," the public prosecutor said in a press release.
Choi is accused of colluding with Park to pressure large
South Korean businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations.
Both Choi and Park have denied wrongdoing.
Chung has been accused of criminal interference related to
her academic record.
South Korean authorities have also been investigating
whether Samsung Electronics channelled money to a
German firm controlled by Choi to sponsor Chung's equestrian
career in return for favours from Choi and Park.
Chung's lawyer told Reuters that she will challenge the
public prosecutor's decision to extradite her all the way
through the courts if necessary.
"We had hoped for a different outcome, but on the other
hand, it was to be expected. Now we will bring it to the courts
and fight it there," lawyer Peter Martin Blinkenberg told
Reuters.
Blinkenberg said earlier this week that Chung was ready to
claim political asylum in Denmark as she fears for her safety if
she's forced to return home. Chung was arrested by
Danish police in northern Denmark on Jan. 1.
Deputy Director Mohammad Ahsan from the Office of the
Director of Public Prosecutions said in a news release that the
South Korean Authorities had answered questions from the Danish
prosecutor to help them decide on the extradition request.
"I know that the case has been subject to great attention in
South Korea. Therefore, I am pleased that there has been a
prevalent understanding of the fact that the case has taken the
necessary time, for it to be handled both thoroughly and in
accordance with our legislation," Ahsan said.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim in Seoul; Editing by Jason
Neely and Hugh Lawson)