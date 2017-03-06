SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's President Park
Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive
bribes from Samsung Group, which was aimed to cement Samsung
Chief Jay Y. Lee's control of the company, a special prosecutor
said in a statement on Monday.
In a statement detailing the findings of its investigation,
the special prosecutor's office said the National Pension
Service voted in favour of a merger of two Samsung Group
affiliates in 2015, despite anticipating a 138.8 billion won
($119.87 million) loss.
The investigation looked into an influence-peddling scandal
involving Park, who was impeached by parliament in December
after accusations she had colluded with her long-time friend
Choi to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set
up to back the president's policy initiatives.
($1 = 1,157.9000 won)
