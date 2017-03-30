(Updates with Park sent to prison)
By Cynthia Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 31 A South Korean court on Friday
approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye, the
country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out
of office, on accusations of bribery and abuse of power.
Park can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is
investigated over allegations that she colluded with a friend,
Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute to
now-defunct foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.
A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said in a
statement that "the cause and the need for the warrant are
recognized as the main charges against her have been verified
and as evidence could be destroyed."
About two hours after the ruling, Park was driven to the
Seoul Detention Center located just outside of the city in a
black sedan, with two female investigators escorting her,
televised news showed.
Her supporters shouted her name and waved South Korean flags
as she arrived at the detention center just before 5 a.m. local
time, behind a cordon formed by the police to prevent the crowd
from following her in and mixing with any Park opponents, who
were also at the scene.
Park gave about eight hours of testimony at the same court
on Thursday and was held at the prosecutors' office next door
while the judge studied the evidence and arguments to decide on
whether to issue the arrest warrant.
On Thursday, Park, 65, arrived expressionless at the court
to plead her case that she should not be arrested or held while
prosecutors investigate the scandal.
Park argues that she does not pose a flight risk and will
not try to tamper with evidence.
She and Choi have both denied any wrongdoing.
Park's removal from office capped months of paralysis and
turmoil over the corruption scandal that also landed the head of
the Samsung conglomerate in detention and on trial.
Her impeachment this month has left a political vacuum, with
only an interim president pending a May 9 election, at a time of
rising tensions with North Korea over its weapons programme and
with China, which is angry over South Korea's decision to host a
U.S. anti-missile system.
Prosecutors said on Monday that Park was accused of
soliciting companies for money and infringing upon the freedom
of corporate management by using her power as the president.
Park was questioned for 14 hours by prosecutors last week.
She could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted of
receiving bribes from bosses of big conglomerates, including
Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, in return for favours.
Lee, who denies charges that he provided bribes in return
for favours for Samsung, and Choi are both in detention and on
trial separately.
Lee's trial, for which so far only preliminary hearings have
been held, will begin on April 7 when he is expected to appear,
court records showed.
Park may be given a bigger cell than other inmates in a
Seoul detention facility, but she would be subject to the same
rules on everything from meals to room inspections, former
prosecution and correctional officials have said.
She was removed from office when a constitutional court
upheld her impeachment by parliament. The ruling sparked
protests by hundreds of her supporters, two of whom were killed
in clashes with police outside the court, and a festive rally by
those who had demanded she be removed from office.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jack Kim and
Nick Macfie)