SEOUL Nov 8 South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics on Tuesday as part of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state affairs, Yonhap news agency reported.

The prosecutors' search is related to whether Samsung may have improperly provided financial assistance to a daughter of the president's friend, Choi Soon-sil, Yonhap reported.

(Reporting by Jack Kim, Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)