SEOUL Nov 24 South Korea's prosecution investigators on Thursday raided the offices of Lotte Group and SK Group as part of their widening investigation into an influence-peddling scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Lotte Group spokesman was not immediately available for comments, while an SK Group spokesman said he would look into the issue.

