SEOUL, June 13 South Korean President Moon
Jae-in on Tuesday nominated a veteran government official with
long experience in handling ties with North Korea as his new
minister in charge of handling tricky relations with the
unpredictable neighbour.
The nominee to lead the Unification Ministry, Cho
Myoung-gyon, has deep understanding of the new administration's
North Korea policy and the issues facing the two Koreas, the
presidential office said.
Moon wants to engage North Korea in dialogue and revive
stalled exchanges with the reclusive country including economic
cooperation projects, saying sanctions alone have failed to rein
in North Korea's accelerating development of weapons.
But the overture for warmer ties with North Korea has been
complicated by its defiance. North Korea, which tested nuclear
devices twice last year, has conducted missile tests four times
since Moon's election in May.
Cho's appointment does not need parliament's approval but he
must attend a hearing and answer questions from lawmakers.
Cho spent much of his career at the Unification Ministry,
which handles North Korea ties, and was involved in preparing a
2007 summit between leaders of the two Koreas.
Cho also oversaw South Korea's economic cooperation projects
with the North, including a jointly run industrial complex in
Kaesong, just north of the border.
South Korea's former conservative government closed the
industrial zone in February 2016 after North Korea tested a
long-range rocket in defiance of international sanctions.
Under leader Kim Jong Un, the North has been conducting
missile tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop
an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the
mainland United States.
Later on Tuesday, Moon appointed Kim Sang-jo, a corporate
reform activist, as chairman of the Korea Fair Trade Commission.
Kim has been nicknamed the "chaebol sniper" for his
shareholder activist campaigns against the large family-run
conglomerates known as chaebol.
The commission handles business regulations and is tasked
with investigating the conglomerates’ business practices, and
with cracking down on any unfair dealings such as the funnelling
of contracts to affiliates.
Kim’s nomination was seen as reflection of Moon’s commitment
to reform the chaebols, which dominate Asia’s fourth biggest
economy, in the wake of a corruption scandal that led to the
ouster of his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, and the bribery trial
of Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee.
Both Park and Lee have denied wrongdoing.
