SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's finance minister designate Yim Jong-yong said he will keep macroeconomic policy accommodative and promised his foremost efforts would be to keep the economy stable in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I feel heavy responsibility after having been named finance minister in serious economic times," he said, just a few hours after the presidential Blue House made the announcement to name him as incumbent minister Yoo Il-ho's successor.

"Policy should aim to stabilise the economy and will be kept accommodative." (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)