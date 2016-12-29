UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Dec 29 South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it has applied for a warrant to arrest National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo, who is under emergency detention, on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.
The office told a briefing that Moon had acknowledged ordering the world's third-largest pension fund to support the $8 billion merger last year of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the health ministry.
Moon had denied during a parliamentary hearing in November that he had exerted pressure on the National Pension Service, which is run by the health ministry, to back the merger as a major shareholder. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts